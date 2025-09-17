Next Article
CRED's new dashboard brings all your investments under 1 roof
Technology
CRED just dropped a new financial dashboard aimed at making life easier for its wealthier members.
Now, you can see all your investments—mutual funds, stocks, NPS, fixed deposits, gold, and savings—together in one place instead of juggling multiple apps.
Invest in FDs and gold at live rates
This update is all about solving "portfolio sprawl," so you get a clear picture of your finances with real-time insights.
You can even invest directly in fixed deposits (up to ₹20 lakh) or buy 24-karat gold at live rates—and choose to redeem it as coins, jewelry, or instant cash.
It's part of CRED's bigger Yosemite launch bringing more financial tools under one roof.