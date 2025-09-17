Sentient AI just dropped The GRID, an open-source platform aiming to shake up the AI world. It links 40+ AI agents, 50 data sources, and over 10 models from both Web2 and Web3, making it easy for different AI tools to work together.

It also brings in cool models like Napkin (for generative graphics) and Exa (for search). The GRID stands out by connecting blockchain agents on networks like Base, Polygon, and Arbitrum.

Through Sentient Chat, users can build workflows for things like scheduling or visualizing data—all in one place.

Developers earn tokens whenever their agents or models are used. Users can even stake tokens to support their favorite tools—so there's a real sense of ownership that goes beyond old-school API pricing.

Agents can also share memory and coordinate across platforms in real time.