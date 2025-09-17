A giant asteroid is zooming past Earth tomorrow: Know details
Heads up, space fans: NASA says a huge asteroid called 2025 FA22 is flying by Earth on September 18, 2025.
It's between 120 and 280 meters wide—so, at least twice as tall as the Qutub Minar—and will pass about 842,000km away (that's more than twice the distance to the Moon).
It'll be cruising at over 38624km per hour.
No risk of collision this time
Even though it's labeled "potentially hazardous" because of its size and orbit (it belongs to the Aten group), there's no risk of it hitting us this time.
Given its distance and size, it will not be visible to the naked eye, but astronomers are tracking it closely with NASA's resources such as CNEOS and JPL.
ISRO joining NASA to study big asteroids
Each close pass like this helps scientists get better at predicting asteroid paths and preparing for any future threats.
ISRO is also joining forces with NASA and others to study big asteroids—including Apophis in 2029—to boost planetary defense research.