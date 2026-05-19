Apple's iOS 27 adds AI grammar, automation and wallpapers
Apple's next iOS update, iOS 27, is set to roll out some smart new AI features, some may be powered by technology linked to Google Gemini models.
Expect tools like AI grammar correction, natural language automation, and the ability to create wallpapers with AI.
It's clear Apple wants your device to feel smarter and more personalized than ever.
iOS 27 'Write with Siri' button
Look out for the "Write with Siri" button above your keyboard, offering grammar fixes and sentence suggestions.
The "Help Me Write" feature may pop up when Siri's active in text fields, making messaging easier.
Plus, you can use everyday language in the Shortcuts app to automate tasks like sending daily summaries with no tech jargon needed.
And if you love customizing your phone, Apple may allow users to create custom wallpapers directly on the device using AI.
Some of these features may be highlighted at Apple's WWDC 2026 event.