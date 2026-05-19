Apple's iOS 27 adds AI grammar, automation and wallpapers

iOS 27 'Write with Siri' button

Look out for the "Write with Siri" button above your keyboard, offering grammar fixes and sentence suggestions.

The "Help Me Write" feature may pop up when Siri's active in text fields, making messaging easier.

Plus, you can use everyday language in the Shortcuts app to automate tasks like sending daily summaries with no tech jargon needed.

And if you love customizing your phone, Apple may allow users to create custom wallpapers directly on the device using AI.

Some of these features may be highlighted at Apple's WWDC 2026 event.