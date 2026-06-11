Apple's iOS 27 lets developers build native CarPlay video apps
Technology
Apple's iOS 27 is making it much easier to watch videos in your car.
Instead of awkwardly casting from your phone like before, you'll soon get dedicated video apps right on CarPlay's infotainment screen.
This update shifts control to app developers, so they can build new CarPlay-native video apps without waiting for automakers to get involved.
Streaming apps may join CarPlay
With this move, big streaming platforms, including YouTube, might finally join the CarPlay party, sparking some healthy competition with Android Auto.
The early developer version is already out, and the public rollout is expected later this year.
So if you love catching up on content during parked moments, things are about to get much more fun.