Apple's iOS 27 macOS 27 suggest foldable iPhone touchscreen MacBook

iPhone mirroring, macOS gestures suggest hardware

iPhone Mirroring on the Mac now supports bigger screen layouts and mentions hardware with multiple displays, classic signs of foldable tech.

Plus, Apple wants developers to make apps that work smoothly on any screen size or orientation.

Over on macOS 27, you'll see touch-friendly gestures like pull-to-refresh and a Siri redesign that feels more like an iPhone, hinting at Macs that might finally get touchscreens.

All signs point to Apple getting ready for some big hardware changes soon.