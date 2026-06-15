Apple's iOS 27 macOS 27 suggest foldable iPhone touchscreen MacBook
Apple's latest iOS 27 and macOS 27 updates quietly point to a foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook in the works.
While nothing's official yet, the new features suggest Apple is gearing up for devices with fresh designs and more flexible ways to use them.
iPhone mirroring, macOS gestures suggest hardware
iPhone Mirroring on the Mac now supports bigger screen layouts and mentions hardware with multiple displays, classic signs of foldable tech.
Plus, Apple wants developers to make apps that work smoothly on any screen size or orientation.
Over on macOS 27, you'll see touch-friendly gestures like pull-to-refresh and a Siri redesign that feels more like an iPhone, hinting at Macs that might finally get touchscreens.
All signs point to Apple getting ready for some big hardware changes soon.