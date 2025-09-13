Apple's iPhone 17 blocks memory attacks with new security feature Technology Sep 13, 2025

Apple's iPhone 17 and new iPhone Air just dropped, and the headline feature is Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE)—a big step up for device security.

Built on Arm's Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE), MIE runs quietly in the background to block memory attacks used by spyware and hacking tools.

It's always on for key apps like Safari and iMessage, making it much harder for hackers to break in.