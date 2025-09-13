Apple's iPhone 17 blocks memory attacks with new security feature
Apple's iPhone 17 and new iPhone Air just dropped, and the headline feature is Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE)—a big step up for device security.
Built on Arm's Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE), MIE runs quietly in the background to block memory attacks used by spyware and hacking tools.
It's always on for key apps like Safari and iMessage, making it much harder for hackers to break in.
MIE uses special memory tags to block attacks
MIE uses special memory tags so only apps with the matching tag can access certain data—if something doesn't match up, the app crashes and the attempt gets logged.
This blocks the vast majority of memory corruption exploits, which have been a common attack method for years, including zero-day exploits.
iPhone 17 likely most secure phone in 2025
While Google's Pixel has some memory tagging too, Apple's deep integration means broader protection across hardware and software.
Security experts say this makes iPhone 17 possibly the most secure mainstream phone you can buy in 2025—bad news for spyware makers, good news for everyone else.