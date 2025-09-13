Can your smartwatch tell you you're pregnant?

Researchers followed 108 people from before they got pregnant until six months after giving birth. They noticed heart rates dropped a bit in early pregnancy, then climbed and peaked just before delivery—mirroring shifts in key hormones.

Potential to revolutionize prenatal care

This tech could be a game changer for expecting parents, especially those living far from clinics or hospitals.

The findings suggest wearables could make prenatal care more accessible and help close gaps in maternal health across the US.