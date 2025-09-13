Next Article
Google's Gemini overtakes ChatGPT on App Store: Here's why
Google's Gemini just shot to #1 on the US App Store's free app chart, overtaking big names like ChatGPT and Threads.
The buzz is all about its Nano Banana image editing tool, which lets you keep character vibes, play with styles, and make edits through chat.
Since launching on August 26, Gemini pulled in 23 million new users as of September 9.
'Nano Banana' is the main attraction
Nano Banana has already powered over 500 million image edits in about two weeks. You can tweak up to 100 images a day for free—or upgrade if you're really into it.
This feature is driving Gemini's popularity among anyone wanting smarter, creative image tools.
Globally, Gemini is also ranking high in Canada and the UK, while other Google apps—like Search and Maps—keep dominating US charts too.