Apple's iPhone 17e arrives in India: Check price, features

Apple just dropped the iPhone 17e in India, powered by the speedy new A19 chip and now supporting MagSafe wireless charging. The base model (256GB) starts at ₹64,900. Pre-orders open March 4 at 7:45pm and you can grab one in stores from March 11.

What is new? You're getting a bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a processor that's up to twice as fast as the iPhone 11's.

The upgraded Neural Engine boosts Apple Intelligence features, while the four-core GPU brings ray tracing for smoother gaming and visuals.

Other highlights of the device The base storage is now doubled to 256GB—no more stressing about space.

There's also an impressive 48MP rear camera with next-gen portrait modes (yes, even for your pets!) and crisp Dolby Vision video recording.

Plus, MagSafe and Qi2 support mean faster wireless charging with cool accessories.