Apple's iPhone 18, 18e to get 9GB RAM for AI/Siri
Technology
Apple's next iPhone 18 and 18e are set to come with 9GB of RAM, making them much better at handling new AI features and the latest Siri updates.
This is a noticeable jump from last year's models, which struggled with only 8GB and couldn't keep up with advanced AI tasks.
iPhone Pro models expected 12GB RAM
If you're after the full AI experience, though, you'll still need to go for the Pro models: those are expected to pack in a massive 12GB of RAM for even smoother multitasking and on-device AI.
Just a heads-up: these upgrades could mean higher prices across all iPhones, following what we've seen with recent Macs and iPads.