Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max enter mass production
Apple has started mass production testing for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, with official assembly lines now checking quality and workflow.
This important step, called Production Validation Test (PVT), kicked off in late February 2026.
If all goes well, the new iPhones are set to launch in September 2026 alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Fold.
What to expect from the iPhone 18 series
Design-wise, don't expect big changes—the Pro models will look a lot like last year's but could feature a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.
The real upgrades are inside: the iPhone 18 Pro series is getting a mechanical variable aperture rear camera for better photos, plus Apple's new A20 Pro chip and an upgraded C2 5G modem.
The standard iPhone 18 is still in early testing and has no confirmed launch date; the iPhone 18 lineup (Apple expects the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold) is expected to launch in September 2026.