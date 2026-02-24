Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max enter mass production

What to expect from the iPhone 18 series

Design-wise, don't expect big changes—the Pro models will look a lot like last year's but could feature a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

The real upgrades are inside: the iPhone 18 Pro series is getting a mechanical variable aperture rear camera for better photos, plus Apple's new A20 Pro chip and an upgraded C2 5G modem.

The standard iPhone 18 is still in early testing and has no confirmed launch date; the iPhone 18 lineup (Apple expects the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold) is expected to launch in September 2026.