Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could start as high as ₹149,900
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and it might hit your wallet harder than the last model.
Reports say the starting price for the base 256GB version could jump by at least ₹5,000, likely landing between ₹139,900 and ₹144,900, or potentially as high as ₹149,900.
That's a noticeable bump from last year's iPhone 17 Pro, which started at ₹134,900.
A20 Pro chip raises production costs
The main reason for the hike? Rising production costs and some big upgrades.
Apple's new A20 Pro chip (built on a fancy 2nm process), pricier memory parts, and improved features like a smaller Dynamic Island and LTPO+ display tech are all pushing costs higher.
Plus, you can expect better cameras, including a variable aperture for low-light shots, and fresh color options like Dark Cherry and Light Blue.
All these upgrades are making this year's Pro even more premium, and pricier.