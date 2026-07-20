Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could start as high as ₹149,900

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and it might hit your wallet harder than the last model.

Reports say the starting price for the base 256GB version could jump by at least ₹5,000, likely landing between ₹139,900 and ₹144,900, or potentially as high as ₹149,900.

That's a noticeable bump from last year's iPhone 17 Pro, which started at ₹134,900.