Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max thicker camera bump bigger battery

Triple 48MP lenses with stacked sensor

You'll still get that roomy 6.9-inch display, but the real upgrades are with the cameras: think a three-layer stacked sensor for better photos and less noise, plus three 48MP lenses (main, ultrawide, and telephoto) with more control over light.

The phone could weigh about 240gm thanks to the bigger battery and comes in four colors: light blue, silver, dark gray, and an all-new dark cherry shade just for this lineup.