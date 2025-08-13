Next Article
Apple's iPhone 18 to get new A20 chip
Even before the iPhone 17 drops this September, Apple fans are buzzing about the iPhone 18, set for a late-2026 release.
The big news? It's getting a brand-new A20 chip built on TSMC's super-efficient 2nm tech—a solid step up from what's inside today's models.
A20 chip to power both iPhone 18 Pro, Fold
The A20 will combine RAM, CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine all on one wafer using TSMC's latest packaging.
This means smoother performance, better heat control, and improved battery life.
Expect to see this chip power both the iPhone 18 Pro and the much-talked-about iPhone 18 Fold when they arrive in 2026.