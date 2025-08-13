Lithium could be key to preventing Alzheimer's: Study

Promising results in mice

The team spent 10 years studying human brain tissue and running mouse experiments.

They discovered that low lithium levels could be an early warning sign for Alzheimer's, which mostly affects people over 65 by hurting memory and thinking skills.

Even more promising: special lithium compounds restored memory in mice without the toxicity seen at higher doses.

Experts like Dr. Sudhir Kumar suggest that low-dose lithium might one day become a simple way to help prevent Alzheimer's—not just treat mood disorders.