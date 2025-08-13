NeoLogic's AI chips could revolutionize energy use in data centers Technology Aug 13, 2025

NeoLogic, an Israeli startup founded in 2021, is working on CPUs that use fewer transistors to boost performance and cut down on power use in AI data centers.

Even though the idea faced some early doubts, the team is focused on making chips that are both powerful and energy-friendly.

They're aiming to roll out a single-core test chip by the end of the year and hope their CPUs will be running in data centers by 2027.