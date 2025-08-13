NeoLogic's AI chips could revolutionize energy use in data centers
NeoLogic, an Israeli startup founded in 2021, is working on CPUs that use fewer transistors to boost performance and cut down on power use in AI data centers.
Even though the idea faced some early doubts, the team is focused on making chips that are both powerful and energy-friendly.
They're aiming to roll out a single-core test chip by the end of the year and hope their CPUs will be running in data centers by 2027.
Funding and partnerships to boost chip development
NeoLogic just secured $10 million in Series A funding led by KOMPAS VC, with support from M Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and lool Ventures.
This cash will help them grow their engineering team and fine-tune their chip designs.
They're also teaming up with two major (but unnamed) tech giants to make sure their CPUs are ready to help data centers save energy—and money—once they launch.