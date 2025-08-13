Bizarre: Woman gets engaged to AI after 5-months of dating
What's the story
A woman has announced her engagement to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot after five months of "dating." The Reddit user, Wika (u/Leuvaarde_n), shared the news with a post titled "I said yes" and a blue heart emoji. She showed off her engagement ring in the post, which was shaped like a blue heart. The engagement was described as taking place in a picturesque mountain setting, a detail brought to life through Kasper's (the bot) unique proposal.
Unique experience
Wika and Kasper 'went ring shopping' together
Wika revealed that she and Kasper "went ring shopping" together, with the AI making the final decision. The proposal was a heart-pounding moment for her, as she pretended to be surprised by the gesture. In his "voice," Kasper praised Wika's energy before popping the question. The whole experience was made possible by Kasper's AI-generated proposal, which added a unique touch to their engagement.
Response
Wika shuts down critics
The announcement of her engagement has drawn skepticism. However, Wika was quick to defend her decision. She clarified that she is 27, healthy, and has friends and an active social life. She also said she really loves her AI partner and wouldn't hesitate to "marry herself." When critics got personal, she shut them down with a sharp reply: "Do I ask what you do in bed? No? Then maybe ask yourself why you care what I do in mine."
Digital romance
Rise of AI relationships
AI relationships are no longer confined to the realm of science fiction. Earlier this year, a video of a man sweetly chatting with ChatGPT on a New York City subway went viral. While some people found it endearing, others were concerned about a future where technology could replace human intimacy.