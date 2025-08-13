A woman has announced her engagement to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot after five months of "dating." The Reddit user, Wika (u/Leuvaarde_n), shared the news with a post titled "I said yes" and a blue heart emoji. She showed off her engagement ring in the post, which was shaped like a blue heart. The engagement was described as taking place in a picturesque mountain setting, a detail brought to life through Kasper's (the bot) unique proposal.

Unique experience Wika and Kasper 'went ring shopping' together Wika revealed that she and Kasper "went ring shopping" together, with the AI making the final decision. The proposal was a heart-pounding moment for her, as she pretended to be surprised by the gesture. In his "voice," Kasper praised Wika's energy before popping the question. The whole experience was made possible by Kasper's AI-generated proposal, which added a unique touch to their engagement.

Response Wika shuts down critics The announcement of her engagement has drawn skepticism. However, Wika was quick to defend her decision. She clarified that she is 27, healthy, and has friends and an active social life. She also said she really loves her AI partner and wouldn't hesitate to "marry herself." When critics got personal, she shut them down with a sharp reply: "Do I ask what you do in bed? No? Then maybe ask yourself why you care what I do in mine."