Apple's iPhone 18 to ship with iOS 27, revamped Siri

iOS 27 adds contextual Siri features

iOS 27 isn't just about Siri: it brings app updates and faster performance, though some features are only for the latest models.

The new Siri now gets your personal context, reads what's on your screen, and pulls info from the web to answer trickier questions.

Plus, there's Dynamic Island support for smoother voice-to-text switching, improved dictation with smarter punctuation, and seamless syncing across devices via iCloud, but these perks are exclusive to the most advanced Siri AI capabilities on newer hardware like the iPhone 18.