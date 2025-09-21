Apple's iPhone Air is its slimmest phone ever

iPhone Air is easier to fix than you'd expect

Surprisingly, the iPhone Air is easier to fix than you'd expect from such a thin device.

The screen and back glass use clips instead of glue, so swapping them out won't wreck your phone.

Plus, you can safely remove the battery using a low-voltage trick first seen in last year's iPhone 16.

Fun fact: it uses the same 12.26Wh battery as Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack—a smart move for both style and serviceability.