Apple's iPhone Air is its slimmest phone ever
Technology
Apple just dropped the iPhone Air—its slimmest phone ever at only 5.6mm thick—and it's turning heads for more than just its looks.
A new teardown shows Apple squeezed in a bigger battery by cleverly building part of the logic board into the camera bump, all while keeping things super sleek.
iPhone Air is easier to fix than you'd expect
Surprisingly, the iPhone Air is easier to fix than you'd expect from such a thin device.
The screen and back glass use clips instead of glue, so swapping them out won't wreck your phone.
Plus, you can safely remove the battery using a low-voltage trick first seen in last year's iPhone 16.
Fun fact: it uses the same 12.26Wh battery as Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack—a smart move for both style and serviceability.