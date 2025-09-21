Ozone hole smallest since 2020: What it means for us
Good news for the planet: in 2024, the Antarctic ozone hole is the smallest it's been since 2020.
That means our efforts to heal the ozone layer are working—so less harmful UV rays are reaching us, which helps lower risks like skin cancer and cataracts.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) shared this update earlier this week.
Global agreements like Montreal Protocol are making a difference
This progress didn't just happen by chance. Thanks to global agreements like the Montreal Protocol, over 99% of ozone-damaging chemicals have been phased out by 116 countries.
WMO says these actions—not just natural changes—are what's really driving the recovery.
Experts predict full recovery timeline
Experts think we could see ozone levels bounce back to their 1980 state worldwide by around 2040-2045, and over Antarctica by 2066.
There's more work ahead: cutting down on greenhouse gasses like HFCs could help slow global warming too.
The WMO will keep tracking progress with another update in 2026.