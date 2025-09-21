Ozone hole smallest since 2020: What it means for us

This progress didn't just happen by chance. Thanks to global agreements like the Montreal Protocol, over 99% of ozone-damaging chemicals have been phased out by 116 countries. WMO says these actions—not just natural changes—are what's really driving the recovery.

Experts predict full recovery timeline

Experts think we could see ozone levels bounce back to their 1980 state worldwide by around 2040-2045, and over Antarctica by 2066.

There's more work ahead: cutting down on greenhouse gasses like HFCs could help slow global warming too.

The WMO will keep tracking progress with another update in 2026.