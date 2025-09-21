Google Chrome gets 'Liquid glass' look on iOS

Other changes include tab loading animation and revised keyboard layout

The update brings an upgraded Tab Grid that makes switching between Incognito, regular tabs, and tab groups easier, plus a handy search bar on the side.

Menus are now smoother with rounded corners—showing up everywhere from your settings to bottom sheets.

There's also a new tab loading animation (the classic iOS pinwheel) and a revised keyboard layout, with the extra row of quick-access tools like voice search and Google Lens now appearing as a floating rectangle above the main keyboard.