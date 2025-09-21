SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to launch Starlink satellites tomorrow

If skies are clear, you can spot the rocket heading northeast along Florida's Space Coast. Top viewing spots include Brevard County beaches, Space View Park, and Parrish Park in Titusville—with visibility stretching from Daytona Beach down to Fort Pierce. Expect crowds and traffic, so it's smart to arrive early and follow local safety tips.

How to watch the launch live

Not near Florida? No worries—you can stream the launch live about five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's website, their X social channels, or the X TV app.

If you're watching in person, you might even see Falcon 9 boosters landing back at their pads.

Good news: no sonic booms are expected over Titusville, Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, or the Melbourne area this time.