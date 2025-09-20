OPPO's Grand Festive Sale is now live: Check best deals
OPPO India has announced its Grand Festive Sale, offering major discounts on smartphones, tablets, and audio gear.
Along with price drops, you can score extra savings through bank offers and exchange deals.
There's also a raffle where lucky winners could take home flagship OPPO devices or even cash prizes up to ₹10 lakh.
What are the best deals on offer?
The F31 Series stands out with a starting price of ₹20,700 and a massive 7,000mAh battery.
The Reno 14 series starts at ₹34,999 and features a 50MP triple camera setup plus a long-lasting battery.
If you're hunting for something more affordable, the A5 series begins at just ₹8,999 and packs solid battery life with water resistance.
The K13 Series is also in the mix during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale—starting at ₹9,999—so there's something here for everyone this festive season.