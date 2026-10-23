Apple's iPhone Duo foldable draws lines, hinge praised, app issues
Technology
Apple's new iPhone Duo, its first-ever foldable, has people lining up outside stores and pushing delivery times into next year.
While the sleek design and sturdy hinge are getting thumbs-up, reviewers say third-party apps that still need to be reworked for the new display size could disappoint buyers and the compact folded size can make everyday tasks tricky.
iPhone duo mostly online, fans disappointed
Right now, the iPhone Duo is only available in select regions, mostly through online sales instead of in-store pickups.
This move has left some fans disappointed, especially those who love grabbing new tech in person.
Apple will need to iron out these kinks if it wants its foldable to really take off.