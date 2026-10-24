Apple's iPhone duo sells out hours as resellers list $10,000
Technology
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, dropped on October 23 and was gone from stores within hours.
Originally priced at $3,199, it's now popping up on eBay and Craigslist for as much as $10,000.
Resellers are clearly cashing in on the hype.
iPhone Duo orders await January delivery
People started lining up before dawn at Apple stores, some as early as 4:15am to snag the Duo.
By midmorning, walk-in stock was wiped out at the Fifth Avenue store. If you ordered late, expect to wait until January 2027 for delivery.
The buzz isn't just about the price; folks are excited about its 7.6-inch folding screen and compact design, which could help catapult foldables into the mainstream.