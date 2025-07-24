Next Article
Apple's iPhone
Big news for iPhone fans: Apple is expected to roll out its smooth 120Hz ProMotion display on every model in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup—not just the pricey Pro versions.
That means even the standard iPhone 17 and the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air could get those super-slick visuals.
Pro models might get even better displays
The iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to get an extra upgrade with advanced anti-reflective and scratch-resistant screens, making them easier to use outdoors and tougher against everyday wear.
This tech might be inspired by Apple's nano-texture glass, giving the Pros a fresh edge while making great displays more accessible across the board.