Samsung Wallet adds 'buy now, pay later' option
Samsung Wallet is rolling out a "buy now, pay later" feature starting July 25 in select states, letting you split in-store purchases into installments right from the app.
Powered by Splitit, this makes checking out as smooth as tapping your phone—no extra apps needed.
You'll see the Splitit option alongside your usual cards, making it simple to manage payments for things like gas or groceries.
Samsung plans to expand this across the US by year's end, so more people can enjoy flexible payment options for everyday buys.