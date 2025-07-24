Gemini adds audio summaries to its app for multitaskers
Gemini just made life easier for multitaskers: you can now listen to audio summaries right inside its Android and iOS apps.
No more jumping to browsers or downloading files—just tap and play.
How the new player works
The built-in player shows a "Gemini Audio Overview" badge, lets you scrub through, rewind, skip ahead, and even change playback speed from 0.5x to 2x.
There's also a handy Gemini icon in your system notifications for quick controls.
Audio overviews turn documents into podcast-style discussions
Audio Overviews turn documents into podcast-style discussions using Gemini's Deep Research model—great for catching up while on the go.
Free users get five reports a month; it is inferred that paid users can make more based on typical subscription models.
The new native player makes it simpler than ever to stay informed while doing other things.