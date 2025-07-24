Figma's AI tool for no-code app building is now widely available

You can start from your own designs and use simple AI prompts to build interactive prototypes or even full web apps. It's easy to tweak layouts, text, images, and add interactive bits—either by typing what you want or editing things directly. Plus, it connects with Figma Sites for live publishing (if you have Full Seat).

Unlike other AI coding assistants (think Google Gemini Code Assist or GitHub Copilot), Figma Make puts design first.

You can upload images or Figma files so the AI gets your style right from the start.

And if you want more control, you can jump in to edit both the look and the code—making it a solid pick for teams who want quick no-code app building that still feels collaborative and creative.