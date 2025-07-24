Next Article
EE users across UK facing major network outage
Thousands of EE users across the UK couldn't make or receive calls due to a major network outage.
The glitch was big enough that even people on other networks had trouble reaching friends with EE numbers.
Vodafone and Three, though, said their own networks were running fine.
EE apologizes for the mess
Outage tracker Downdetector logged more than 2,500 complaints by mid-afternoon as frustration grew.
EE apologized for the mess and said they're working urgently to sort things out.
The company promised to keep everyone updated as they restore service—so if you're affected, keep an eye out for official updates from EE.