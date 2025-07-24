Next Article
Pixel Watch 4's new charger can double as bedside clock
Google's Pixel Watch 4 is getting a new charging setup that moves the contacts to the left side, promising a 25% faster charge.
The catch? You'll need to use Google's own cable—no wireless pads or reverse wireless charging this time.
Charger design and functionality
The charger now has a slim, pill-shaped look that hugs the watch and can double as a bedside clock.
The display splits hours and minutes into separate blocks, shows your charge status up top, and even adds an alarm dot below for easy checking at night.
Heads up: if you use a protective case, this charger might not fit as smoothly.
The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to release soon.