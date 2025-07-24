Pixel Watch 4's new charger can double as bedside clock

Charger design and functionality

The charger now has a slim, pill-shaped look that hugs the watch and can double as a bedside clock.

The display splits hours and minutes into separate blocks, shows your charge status up top, and even adds an alarm dot below for easy checking at night.

Heads up: if you use a protective case, this charger might not fit as smoothly.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to release soon.