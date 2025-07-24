Next Article
New genetic test can predict childhood obesity risk
Scientists have developed a new way to predict childhood obesity using genetic data, and it's turning out to be much more accurate than older methods.
By analyzing info from more than five million people, researchers found that polygenic risk scores (PGS) can spot kids at higher risk of obesity twice as well as just looking at family history or lifestyle.
Genetic factors play a role in childhood obesity
Childhood obesity is rising fast—by 2025, 35 million kids under five were overweight.
Dr. Ruth Loos, one of the study's authors, points out that while genetics are important, healthy habits still matter a lot.
Experts hope this new tool will help identify at-risk kids early and make it easier to support them with better food choices and more active lifestyles.
