Chinese hackers exploit Microsoft SharePoint, hit US nuclear agencies
A big security bug in Microsoft SharePoint has opened the door for hackers to hit over 400 organizations around the world—including in the US, Mauritius, Jordan, and South Africa.
The attacks are being traced back to Chinese hacker groups known as Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon.
Even sensitive places like health and nuclear agencies have been caught up in this.
Hackers may already be deep inside some networks
Major US agencies like the National Nuclear Security Administration and National Institutes of Health are among those affected.
What started with just 60 targets quickly ballooned to 400, according to Eye Security.
While Microsoft is teaming up with US cybersecurity officials to patch things up, experts warn that hackers may already be deep inside some networks—highlighting the importance of global teamwork in staying safe online.