Google's AI mode now available on Chrome's new tab page
Google just dropped a handy AI Mode shortcut right on Chrome's New Tab Page.
Rolled out on July 24, 2025, it sits next to the voice and Lens icons and sports a sparkle magnifying glass vibe—making it super easy to spot.
For now, it's live in Chrome 138 for Mac and Chromebook users in the US.
Try it out at google.com/aimode
Head to google.com/aimode to try it out: you can type prompts, switch between models like Gemini 2.5 Pro, and if you're an AI Pro/Ultra subscriber, unlock Deep Search.
There's even a cool animation when you first open ChromeOS so you don't miss it.
With agentic AI calling for everyone and Circle to Search integration on Android, Google's making sure its browser feels smarter (and more fun) for over 100 million users.