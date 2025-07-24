Google's AI mode now available on Chrome's new tab page

Try it out at google.com/aimode

Head to google.com/aimode to try it out: you can type prompts, switch between models like Gemini 2.5 Pro, and if you're an AI Pro/Ultra subscriber, unlock Deep Search.

There's even a cool animation when you first open ChromeOS so you don't miss it.

With agentic AI calling for everyone and Circle to Search integration on Android, Google's making sure its browser feels smarter (and more fun) for over 100 million users.