Apple's J595 robot delayed to 2027 amid software issues
Apple's codenamed J595 smart home robot, which former Apple employees predict will be called the "HomeView Ultra," won't launch until 2027 at the earliest or possibly even 2028.
Even though the hardware has been ready for nearly two years, Apple is still ironing out software issues.
The team is now focusing on making FaceTime work smoothly and getting basic tasks like light control just right before release.
J595 FaceTime robot with $1,000 price
The codenamed J595, which former Apple employees predict will be called the "HomeView Ultra," could sit on your table with a 9-inch swiveling display attached to a robotic arm, packed with cameras and sensors for interactive FaceTime calls.
It's expected to cost around $1,000, higher than the HomeView display, thanks to price hikes for RAM and other components.