Apple's latest iOS lets your apps think for themselves
Technology
Apple just dropped Foundation Models with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, letting apps run powerful AI features right on your device—no internet needed.
The big win? Smarter apps without sending your data to the cloud.
What's the impact on your apps?
Foundation Models are already powering cool stuff: fitness apps like SmartGym turn casual workout notes into structured plans, journaling apps like Stoic offer custom prompts while keeping everything private, and video editors like VLLO now suggest music and stickers to speed up editing.
Even small app teams can now add smart features easily—so expect more intuitive, privacy-friendly tools popping up everywhere.