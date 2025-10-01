Next Article
Nobel Prize announcements are just around the corner!
Technology
The Nobel Prizes are back this October!
Announcements kick off with Physiology or Medicine on October 6 at 11:30 CEST, then continue with Physics, Chemistry, Literature, and Peace on consecutive days, with the Economic Sciences prize announced on October 13 after the weekend.
You can catch all the action live on the official Nobel platforms.
Here's how the selection process works
Nominations start in September and come from university professors, past winners, and top academics.
Special committees—like the Karolinska Institutet for Medicine or the Norwegian Nobel Committee for Peace—handle each category.
Fun fact: nominee names stay secret for 50 years, as required by Nobel Prize rules. The tradition dates all the way back to Alfred Nobel's will in 1895!