Apple's M5 MacBook Air short supply amid memory storage crunch
Technology
Apple's latest M5 MacBook Air is in short supply, thanks to a global crunch on memory and storage parts.
Demand for high-end components like HBM2 DRAM is up, and SSD and DDR5 RAM prices are soaring.
To deal with the costs, Apple bumped the price twice this year, from $999 in March to $1,299 by June.
Apple prioritizes base M5 MacBook Pros
Apple is focusing on making more base M5 MacBook Pros ahead of the expected refresh later this year.
Retailers say these supply issues are some of the worst they've seen. Even after price hikes, the MacBook Air sells out fast, so demand definitely isn't slowing down.
If you're hoping to snag one, Amazon has a $100-off with next-day delivery right now.