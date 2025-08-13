Apple's M5 Pro, Max MacBook Pros delayed to early 2026

The upcoming M5 Pro and Max models will only bring minor updates over today's M4 series. The real game-changer is coming with the M6 MacBook Pro—expected in late 2026 or early 2027—which should feature a sleeker look, OLED display for richer colors, and finally ditch that notch.

What should you do?

If you need a laptop soon, grabbing the current M4 Pro is a safe bet. But if you want something truly new, waiting for the major redesign with OLED in the M6 might be worth it.

This delay seems to be Apple's way of making sure pro users get stability over rushed upgrades.