Apple's M5 Pro, Max MacBook Pros delayed to early 2026
Apple has delayed its new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros until early 2026, skipping the late 2025 timeline many expected.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed the news, while Mark Gurman had previously hinted at a delay.
If you're eager for fresh Apple silicon, the standard M5 chip is still expected to show up in the MacBook Air, possibly later this year.
M5 Pro, Max only incremental updates over M4 series
The upcoming M5 Pro and Max models will only bring minor updates over today's M4 series.
The real game-changer is coming with the M6 MacBook Pro—expected in late 2026 or early 2027—which should feature a sleeker look, OLED display for richer colors, and finally ditch that notch.
What should you do?
If you need a laptop soon, grabbing the current M4 Pro is a safe bet. But if you want something truly new, waiting for the major redesign with OLED in the M6 might be worth it.
This delay seems to be Apple's way of making sure pro users get stability over rushed upgrades.