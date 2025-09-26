Apple's new AI models help apps on-device

How to use the new AI features

Developers wasted no time: Lil Artist now helps kids create AI-powered stories, MoneyCoach gives you spending insights and sorts expenses automatically, and Tasks suggests tags or sets up recurring reminders for you.

Apps like Day One offer fresh writing prompts, Crouton breaks down recipes step by step, and SignEasy can even sum up long contracts so they're easier to understand.

All of this happens right on your phone—no cloud needed!