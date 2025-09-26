Apple's new AI models help apps on-device
With iOS 26 rolling out today, Apple's Foundation Models framework is now live for developers.
This means apps can use smart local AI features—without extra costs or needing the internet—to make your experience smoother and more personal.
While these models aren't as big as OpenAI's or Google's, they're built to work right on your device and quietly upgrade how your favorite apps work.
How to use the new AI features
Developers wasted no time: Lil Artist now helps kids create AI-powered stories, MoneyCoach gives you spending insights and sorts expenses automatically, and Tasks suggests tags or sets up recurring reminders for you.
Apps like Day One offer fresh writing prompts, Crouton breaks down recipes step by step, and SignEasy can even sum up long contracts so they're easier to understand.
All of this happens right on your phone—no cloud needed!