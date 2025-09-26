NASA cuts Dream Chaser deal to 1 flight Technology Sep 26, 2025

NASA just changed its agreement with Sierra Space, cutting support for the Dream Chaser spaceplane down to one big demo flight in late 2026.

Instead of guaranteed cargo trips to the International Space Station (ISS), everything now hinges on how this solo mission goes.

NASA originally contracted at least seven flights and over $1.4 billion, but now it's a wait-and-see situation.