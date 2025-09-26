NASA cuts Dream Chaser deal to 1 flight
NASA just changed its agreement with Sierra Space, cutting support for the Dream Chaser spaceplane down to one big demo flight in late 2026.
Instead of guaranteed cargo trips to the International Space Station (ISS), everything now hinges on how this solo mission goes.
NASA originally contracted at least seven flights and over $1.4 billion, but now it's a wait-and-see situation.
Sierra Space is now focusing on other potential customers
With no more guaranteed NASA missions—and the ISS set to retire in 2030—Sierra Space has to prove Dream Chaser can handle real-world jobs fast.
The team is shifting focus: besides NASA resupply, they're pitching Dream Chaser for national security and commercial station work.
Its quick turnaround, runway landings, and flexible design could help it stand out as space needs keep evolving.