Apple's new HomePod, Apple TV are ready but not launched

If you're after a HomePod mini, expect delays: online orders are pushed into early April, and finding one in-store is even tougher. The bigger HomePod is also less available in stores but can still be ordered online. Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K hasn't really been hit by shortages yet.

What's new in upcoming Apple TV, HomePod

The upcoming Apple TV 4K is expected to include an A17 Pro chip for smarter AI features and is expected to include an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

The new HomePod mini is expected to use an S9 (or newer) chip, is expected to offer improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip (rumored), and a rumored red color option.

For context: release dates for the current Apple TV and the first-generation HomePod mini are not stated in the source.