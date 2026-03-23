Apple's new HomePod, Apple TV are ready but not launched
Apple Stores worldwide are running low on Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and especially the HomePod mini.
The next-generation versions have actually been ready since last year, but Apple is holding them back until their revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features roll out;
these upgrades are expected in Spring 2026, possibly aligning with iOS 26.4 (expected between March and May 2026).
Online orders pushed into early April
If you're after a HomePod mini, expect delays: online orders are pushed into early April, and finding one in-store is even tougher.
The bigger HomePod is also less available in stores but can still be ordered online.
Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K hasn't really been hit by shortages yet.
What's new in upcoming Apple TV, HomePod
The upcoming Apple TV 4K is expected to include an A17 Pro chip for smarter AI features and is expected to include an N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.
The new HomePod mini is expected to use an S9 (or newer) chip, is expected to offer improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip (rumored), and a rumored red color option.
For context: release dates for the current Apple TV and the first-generation HomePod mini are not stated in the source.