Apple's new iOS update lets you hide your exact location from networks
Technology
With iOS 26.3, Apple is rolling out a "Limit Precise Location" feature that gives you more control over your privacy.
Instead of sharing your exact spot, your phone now tells cellular networks only the general area you're in—think neighborhood level—without messing with call quality or emergency help.
Who gets it and where it's available
This feature works on newer devices like the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, and the latest iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular).
To use it, just update to iOS 26.3 and switch it on in Cellular Data Options (you might need a quick restart).
Right now, it's only live on certain carriers: Telekom in Germany; EE and BT in the UK; Boost Mobile in the US; and AIS plus True in Thailand. Availability could expand as more carriers get on board.