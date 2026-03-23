Apple's new iPhone 17e is a flagship for the masses

Apple just dropped the iPhone 17e, aiming to pack flagship power into a more affordable package. Starting at $599, you get 256GB of storage, the new A19 chip, and a crisp 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, all in a sleek aluminum body.

It comes in 3 colors The 48MP Fusion camera lets you snap sharp portraits and shoot in 4K Dolby Vision.

There's also Ceramic Shield 2 for better scratch protection, plus three color options: black, white, and soft pink.

The phone supports fast charging With the A19 chip (up to 2x faster CPU performance than the iPhone 11), hardware-accelerated ray tracing for gaming, and Apple Intelligence features powered by a beefy Neural Engine, this phone is built for speed.

Expect up to 26 hours of video playback and quick charging: up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher USB-C power adapter (wired); MagSafe wireless charging is supported up to 15W but is not specified to reach 50% in 30 minutes.