Apple's new MacBook Air doubles storage and adds M5 chip
Apple just dropped its new MacBook Air featuring the speedy M5 chip.
You get a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and Neural Accelerators on every core for supercharged AI performance—up to four times faster than before.
The base storage now starts at 512GB (double the last gen).
Pre-orders open March 4; it hits stores March 11.
Other features to expect
Pick between two sizes: a 13.6-inch or a larger 15.3-inch display, both crisp and fanless in an aluminum body.
Expect up to 18 hours of battery life, unified memory options up to 32GB, a sharp Center Stage camera for calls, Thunderbolt ports for fast connections, and MagSafe charging.
Why this matters
With prices similar to the previous models (starting at $1,099, $999 for education), but double the storage and much faster AI chops, this MacBook Air is built for creators, students juggling projects—or anyone who wants smooth multitasking without lag.
The M5's AI performance is a game changer
The M5's Neural Accelerators can speed up on-device AI tasks by up to four times versus the M4—think lightning-fast language models or creative tools that just work better.
Plus: improved graphics tech means smoother gaming and rendering if you're into design or content creation.