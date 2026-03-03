Apple's new MacBook Air doubles storage and adds M5 chip

Apple just dropped its new MacBook Air featuring the speedy M5 chip. You get a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and Neural Accelerators on every core for supercharged AI performance—up to four times faster than before. The base storage now starts at 512GB (double the last gen). Pre-orders open March 4; it hits stores March 11.

Other features to expect Pick between two sizes: a 13.6-inch or a larger 15.3-inch display, both crisp and fanless in an aluminum body.

Expect up to 18 hours of battery life, unified memory options up to 32GB, a sharp Center Stage camera for calls, Thunderbolt ports for fast connections, and MagSafe charging.

Why this matters With prices similar to the previous models (starting at $1,099, $999 for education), but double the storage and much faster AI chops, this MacBook Air is built for creators, students juggling projects—or anyone who wants smooth multitasking without lag.