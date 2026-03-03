Apple's new MacBook Air with M5 chip launched in India
Apple just dropped its new MacBook Air with the powerful M5 chip in India.
The latest models pack a 10-core CPU and an up-to-10-core GPU, plus much faster memory—up to 28% better than the M4.
SSD speeds are doubled
This MacBook Air can handle four times more AI tasks than the previous model and is nearly 10 times faster than the old M1 for AI.
SSD speeds are doubled, and you now get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage as standard (no more entry-level FOMO).
Prices start at ₹1,19,900 for 13.6-inch and ₹1,44,900 for 15.3-inch—definitely pricier than before.
Pre-orders kick off March 4
If you're into smooth graphics or need serious speed for creative work or AI apps, this upgrade is tempting:
there's a Liquid Retina display, better battery (up to 18 hours), Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 6 support, and a 12MP Center Stage camera for video calls.
