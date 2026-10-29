Apple's new MacBook Pro tops out at $14,549 with 16TB
Technology
Apple just dropped its latest MacBook Pro lineup, and if you want the absolute top-end 16-inch version with all the upgrades, including a massive 16TB of storage, it'll set you back $14,549.
That's $4,400 more than the previous MacBook Pro, mostly thanks to that huge storage option (which alone adds $7,000).
Base MacBook Pros $2,899 and $3,399
The base models start at $2,899 (14-inch) and $3,399 (16-inch), but prices climb fast with extras like nano-texture glass ($150) and 128GB memory ($2,000).
Even choosing "just" 8TB of storage bumps the price for the 8TB configuration to $10,549.
On the bright side: these new Pros come packed with an OLED touchscreen and Apple's powerful M5 Max chip, so at least you're getting some serious tech for those big bucks.