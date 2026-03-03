Apple's new MacBook Pros are all about speed and stamina
Apple just dropped its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, powered by the fresh M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
Expect up to 24 hours of battery life, SSD speeds hitting 14.5GB/s, and AI performance that's four times faster than before.
Pre-orders open March 4, shipping starts March 11.
M5 Pro, M5 Max chips supercharge the laptops
M5 Pro starts with a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU (configurable up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU) and supports up to 64GB of unified memory.
The beefier M5 Max steps it up with an 18-core CPU, a massive 40-core GPU, and up to128GB RAM—making these laptops seriously fast for gaming, creative work, or heavy multitasking.
Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh
Available in space black or silver, the new MacBook Pros start at ₹2,49,900 for the base 14-inch (M5 Pro) model. The 16-inch (M5 Max) starts at ₹4,29,900.
You also get Thunderbolt 5 ports, Wi-Fi7/Bluetooth6 support via Apple's N1 chip, and an ultra-bright HDR display—so you're all set on both speed and style.