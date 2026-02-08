Apple's new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro, Max chips soon
Apple's gearing up to drop new MacBook Pro models with the latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, expected late February or March 2026.
They're rumored to ship with macOS 26.3, and this launch comes a bit earlier than Apple's usual spring timeline.
No redesign but a performance boost
Don't expect a big redesign—these MacBooks will look pretty much the same but pack way more power for things like video editing, coding, and design work.
Instead of a flashy event, Apple might just announce them quietly online, keeping the spotlight on what matters: faster performance with familiar vibes.